Shallotte police looking for suspects in thefts at Walmart, Belk

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in two separate thefts at area businesses.
Police released surveillance photos of the two women on its Facebook page Wednesday.
The woman pictured below is wanted in connection to an alleged larceny at the Walmart in Shallotte, police say.
The woman seen in the pictures below is wanted in connection to an alleged larceny at Belk, according to the SPD.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call 910-754-6008.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.