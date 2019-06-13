New Hanover hosts signing day for pair of baseball state champions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It was a day more than four years in the making for a pair of student-athletes at New Hanover High School on Thursday.
Wildcat baseball players McCallum Hutchins and Jonathan Manis signed national letters of intent with the schools of their choice.
Hutchings signed to play baseball at William Peace University in Raleigh.
“This means so much,” said Hutchings. “I have grown up playing baseball my whole life. After winning two state championship and to be able to continue my career at a great school is a dream come true.”
Manis is headed to Francis Marion University in Florence, SC for baseball.
“To play college baseball was a dream that’s become a reality,” said Manis. “It’s just so exciting for me.”
Hutchings and Manis helped lead New Hanover to back-to-back 3A baseball state championships.
