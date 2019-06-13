Legal Aid clinic coming to Brunswick County for victims of Hurricane Florence

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Legal Aid NC is offering to help people still struggling with issues related to last year’s hurricane.
People who need advice on insurance claims, FEMA appeals, contractor issues or landlord/ tenant conflicts should call Legal Aid’s hotline to be screened for eligibility.
An informational meeting will be held Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Emergency Services Building at the Brunswick County Complex in Bolivia. Though the organization will not be offering advice on Friday, they will be providing the community information on how to get help.
The sooner a person calls 1-866-219-5262, the sooner Legal Aid can begin potentially helping each person with their specific set of issues.
