Grand Strand’s mini baby boom may be due to Hurricane Florence, local hospital says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A local hospital is gearing up for a mini baby boom this month – nine months after Hurricane Florence struck the Carolinas.
Tidelands Health Women’s Center said the number of women on track to deliver babies in June is 52% higher than in May and 39% higher than in July.
“I saw it on paper, and the distinction was very obvious,” said Dr. Xaviera Carter, an OB-GYN physician at Tidelands Health Women’s Center. “It may be purely coincidental, but I do think these are Hurricane Florence babies.”
The hospital, which has women’s centers in Myrtle Beach and Georgetown, said birth rates are also 45% higher than in August and 23% higher than in September, the peak delivery month of the year.
“When you have an anticipated natural disaster or when you have people facing the possibility of getting negatively affected in a major way, it brings people together,” Carter said. “People just appreciate each other more.”
Hurricane Florence weakened to a Category 1 storm when it made landfall near Wilmington on Sept. 14, 2018, bringing historic flooding to parts of the Carolinas.
