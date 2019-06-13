Former Creekwood residents partner with the city to keep kids occupied this summer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Creekwood residents have seen three murders so far in their community in 2019.
Two former residents, Marcus Lacewell and Teon McRea, are starting a program that will take children 10 years and older to the pool on Mondays and Thursdays. The idea is to keep children off of the streets and out of trouble during the hot summer days.
A bus is being provided by the city of Wilmington.
“They have residents in Wilmington that help out the north side and the south side but they do not help out the east side and Creekwood community is the place that all the homicides so far this year have occurred so this is the place that needs the program for the youth the most,” said Lacewell.
McRea and Lacewell want to start other programs that involve mentoring and dances. They both said when they grew up in the area, they had sports and other programs they were involved in that kept them out of trouble. They see less of that now, and they believe that is why violence has increased.
The pool program starts Monday, June 14.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.