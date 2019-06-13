First Alert Forecast: uncommon June cool down on the horizon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! June has thus far offered Wilmington a dust-settling, garden-quenching, and drought-denting 1.92 inches of rain. A bit more in some backyards! The time has come for a dry high pressure system to lower the odds for showers and storms heading into Father's Day weekend. As you catch your seven-day planning forecast here, check some event forecasts coming up...
Thursday: The Sounds of Summer concert in Wrightsville Beach Park should start without a weather delay! The odds for a shower or storm will be near 30%. High temperatures will mainly be in the middle 80s under partly cloudy skies.
Friday: If you plan on staying “hi” to the WECT team at the Blueberry Festival for Highway 6 we couldn’t give you a better day to do so! After a front moves through Thursday night, enjoy lower humidity, mostly sunny skies and temperatures mainly in the 80s.
Weekend: High pressure will be in the driver’s seat as Father’s Day approaches Sunday. Any plans outside will be a go! Enjoy mostly sunny skies both days and temperatures in the middle 80s Saturday then growing to near 90 for Father’s Day Sunday.
Catch more forecast details, including an unusually crisp summer temperature regime to close the week, in your seven-day outlook right here. Or, anytime, on your terms, you can tap into a ten-day forecast tailored to your specific ZIP Code on your free WECT Weather App. Thank you for your continued trust and have a great day!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.