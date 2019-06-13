First Alert Forecast: uncommon June cool down on the horizon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! June has thus far offered Wilmington a dust-settling, garden-quenching, and drought-denting 1.92 inches of rain. A bit more in some backyards! The time has come for a dry high pressure system to lower the odds for showers and storms heading into Father's Day weekend. As you catch your seven-day planning forecast here, check some event forecasts coming up...