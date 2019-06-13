First Alert Forecast: clouds decrease Thursday, humidity drops by Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! June has thus far offered Wilmington a dust-settling, garden-quenching, and drought-denting 1.92 inches of rain. A bit more in some backyards! The time has come for a dry high pressure system to lower the odds for showers and storms: 20% Thursday, 0% Friday and Saturday, and 10% for Father's Day.
Catch more forecast details, including an unusually crisp summer temperature regime to close the week, in your seven-day outlook right here. Or, anytime, on your terms, you can tap into a ten-day forecast tailored to your specific ZIP Code on your free WECT Weather App. Thank you for your continued trust and have a great day!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.