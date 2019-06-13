Find inspiration aplenty for outdoor painting at Southport’s Plein Air Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Enjoy the arts and the outdoors with an event in Southport this weekend.
The Plein Air Festival is an outdoor painting event organized by Up Your Arts, a non profit organization founded in 2017 to support and enhance the creative and performing arts in and around Southport.
The event is rain or shine June 14-15.
French impressionists turned to outdoor painting (en plein air, or, in the open air) to better observe the many ways light and shadow play with color in landscapes and public scenery.
Artists of all ages are invited to set up their canvasses around town to capture and create what they see.
The event also includes a painting workshop, a winery reception, visits to galleries and a children’s art class.
The festival is free but for those who want to offer their paintings for sale, please register online at https://upyourarts.org/plein-air-2019/.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.