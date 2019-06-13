Derek Brunson to fight in UFC 241

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UFC fighter Derek Brunson is ready to get back into the octagon.
Brunson (19-7) will fight Ian Heinisch (13-1) in UFC 241 in Anaheim, Calif.
The Wilmington native defeated Elias Theodorou by unanimous decision in early May. Heinisch beat Antonio Carlos Junior two weeks later.
“I finally feel like I’m mastering the chess part of being a professional athlete,” said Brunson. “This fight is huge for me, it’ll add to my streak and put me next in line for a big match up.”
UFC 241 will be Brunson’s 15th fight in the UFC. For Heinisch it will be his fourth.
