City of Whiteville announces temporary water interruption

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Whiteville is warning residents of a scheduled water outage scheduled for next week.
According to a press release, water and sewer service will temporarily be interrupted beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, June 17, 2019 and should be restored by 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
The outage will impact the area of South Franklin Street from East Lewis Street to Main Street. South Thompson Street from East Lewis Street to East Main Street and all intersecting streets in this area may also be impacted.
While the water is off, crews will relocate a primary water main that currently conflicts with the City’s storm water system. Please contact the Public Works department at 910-642-3422 should you have any questions.
