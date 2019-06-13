CFPUA lifts mandatory water restrictions, urges continued conservation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority on Thursday announced that it has lifted mandatory Stage 1 Water Conservation Advisory restrictions, effective immediately.
Officials said demands on the utility’s drinking water systems over the last several days have consistently remained closer to normal levels thanks to seasonable weather and customers’ conservation efforts.
CFPUA urges customers to continue to use water wisely.
The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor, a division of NOAA, lists most of southeastern North Carolina in a moderate drought.
