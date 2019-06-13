Bob Bonner’s Blueberry - Lemon Pound Cake

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In the spirit of the North Carolina Blueberry Festival and our visiting Burgaw for WECT Highway 6, I put together a recipe that doesn’t just taste great, it’s so simple to make you might find yourself coming back to it time and again (my kids have already asked if we can make another).
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9″ x 5″ loaf pan with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, whisk together 2 cups flour, baking powder and salt.
- In a large bowl with a hand mixer, beat together butter and sugar until creamy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each egg. Add vanilla and lemon zest and beat until combined.
- Add dry ingredients to wet and hand mix until just combined.
- Combine blueberries with 2 tablespoons flour, toss to coat, add to batter.
- Pour batter into prepared loaf pan - bake for 1 hour 10 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean. Let cool on a cooking rack.
- Make glaze - in medium bowl combine juice from one lemon and powdered sugar. Drizzle over cooled pound cake.
- Cooking spray for pan
- 1 C butter, softened
- 1 C granulated sugar
- 4 large eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 2 C plus 2 T all-purpose flour, divided
- 1 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1 pt fresh blueberries
- 1 C powdered sugar
- 2 T lemon juice
