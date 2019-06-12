Wrightsville Beach home a finalist in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - HGTV has selected a home in Wrightsville Beach as a finalist for its Ultimate House Hunt 2019.
Located at 602 North Channel Drive on Banks Channel, the three-story home will be featured in the category Waterfront Homes.
The four-bedroom, three-bath home spans over 2,800 square feet of heated space and features a modern, minimalistic interior and exterior style that honors classic homes at Wrightsville Beach. It can also be yours for a cool $2.8 million.
The other categories in the Ultimate House Hunt include Amazing Kitchens, Big City Digs, Countryside Retreats, Curb Appeal, Homes with a History, Modern Masterpiece and Outdoor Escape.
As a finalist, the Wrightsville Beach home is in the running for the Global Homes overall award.
The home was designed by Wilmington’s Scott Sullivan of Sullivan Design Company, an award winning custom home designer.
Voting runs until July 17, and the winner will be announced later that month. You can vote for your favorite home at: www.HGTV.com/UltimateHouseHunt.com
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.