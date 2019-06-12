Wilmington youth soccer players cheer on U.S. national team

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Members of the Wilmington Hammerheads FC Rebellion had plenty to cheer about as they watched the U.S. beat Thailand, 13-0, in its opening game of the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday.
The team and coaches watched the game while eating dinner at Buffalo Wild Wings in Monkey Junction.
Brille Archer has dreams of playing for the U.S. national team in a World Cup but for now is having a great time rooting on her favorite team.
"I love it because I want to support our country,” said Archer. “It's fun to watch them because they are really good."
Her teammate Camille Walker shares the same dream and also looks up to the members of Team USA.
“It’s really cool because they inspire other people,” said Walker. “To see them make it that far helps people gain courage.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.