Wilmington food bank plans to kick out hunger for the summer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina kicked off its annual Stop Summer Hunger initiative on Wednesday.
The organization hopes to provide 220,000 meals to children in New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus, and Pender counties by the end of July.
The summer months put a strain on struggling families to stretch their budget to provide two extra meals for their children. During the academic year, 35,000 children in the Wilmington Food Bank’s area depend on the two meals a day provided by the school.
Volunteers and local leaders are spending Wednesday afternoon at the food bank putting together backpacks for those children and families in need food assistance.
For more information visit: stopsummerhunger.org.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.