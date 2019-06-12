Three UNCW baseball players earn top honors

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The American Baseball Coaches Association named three UNCW baseball players to its All-East squad.
Greg Jones earned first-team honors while Cole Weiss and Kep Brown where second-team selections.
Jones a first-round selection of the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2019 Major League Baseball draft batted .343 with 70 runs, 12 doubles, nine triples and 42 stolen bases.
Weiss hit .305 and led the Colonial Athletic Association with 78 hits.
Brown led UNCW with eight home runs and drove in a team-leading 54 runs.
