Tampa Bay Rays sign top pick Greg Jones

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WECT) - Former UNCW shortstop Greg Jones is officially a member of the Tampa Bay Rays organization after signing his contract Tuesday.
Jones, the No. 22 overall pick in last Monday’s Major League Baseball draft, signed for a slot value of $3,027,000.
“This is a dream come true,” Jones told reporters at Tropicana Field. “To hear my name called was second to none. I was really excited and ready to get to it.”
Jones was asked if this was his first time at Tropicana Field. He said it was his second. His first trip to the Trop was when he was 6 years old in 2004.
That was also the first time he attended an MLB game.
“(Tropicana Field) feels a bit more my size now,” said Jones. “It looked a lot bigger back then. I just can’t wait to be playing in a place like this.”
Jones will report to the Hudson Valley Renegades in the short-season NY-Penn League. The Renegades’ first game is Friday.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.