Section of NC 210 closing for culvert installation

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A section of N.C. 210 is scheduled to close beginning next week as crews install a new culvert.
Beginning June 17, a portion of the road will close about a mile south of U.S. 701 northeast of Elizabethtown.
A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will install a double-barreled, box-shaped culvert under the road where the highway crosses Smith Mill Pond Run.
“The roadway and drainage pipe at this location suffered major damage during both hurricanes,” said Ken Clark, the NCDOT district engineer for Bladen and Columbus counties. “Following both storms, our crews worked tirelessly to restore access to the area. So, this major culvert upgrade is critical, and it will help prevent this road from washing out again.”
A detour will keep drivers on two primary routes: N.C. 41 and U.S. 701. The road is expected to reopen by mid-August.
In early July, another section of N.C. 210 will close about a half-mile south of Moore’s Swamp Road near the Black River while crews upgrade a drainage pipe.
