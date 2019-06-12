Man sentenced for hitting worker in jaw with stolen power tool battery, swiping cocaine from police evidence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The District Attorney’s Office says a Wilmington man was sentenced as a habitual felon for the second time Wednesday.
Adam Long was removing security devices from a pack of Ryobi cordless power tool batteries at Home Depot earlier this year when a loss prevention officer spotted him. The worker followed Long out of the store and asked him to return to Home Depot with the stolen batteries.
At that point, Long hit the loss prevention officer in the jaw with one of the stolen batteries. Luckily, a customer helped loss prevention hold Long until officers arrived and arrested him.
After the Home Depot incident, Long was granted bond and released, but never showed up for his court date.
Police located Long weeks later. When Wilmington police searched Long in March, they found cocaine in his possession. According to the press release from the district attorney’s office, once arrested and at the Wilmington Police Department, Long stole the cocaine that had been seized from an evidence bag within his reach. Officers found the stolen cocaine after he was strip searched.
On Wednesday, Long pleaded guilty to larceny from a merchant and assault with a deadly weapon for the Home Depot incident. Long also pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II controlled substance and sealing criminal evidence. Judge G. Frank Jones sentenced Long as a habitual felon, ordering him to serve 72-99 months in prison.
Long’s prior convictions include five felony breaking and enterings, six felony larcenies, felony drug convictions, DWIs and assault from Virginia, the DA’s office says.
