GLOW Academy closes in on grand opening of new campus

“The work that has been done here to get us to this place, to where we will open school here in August, is phenomenal,” GLOW NC President and CEO Todd Godbey said. “When we bring folks onto this campus, A. they’re amazed that we got all this done in this amount of time, or that Monteith Construction got all this done in this amount of time, but they’re also amazed at the scope of the project and how big and how nice the school is.”