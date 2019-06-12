Former South Columbus Stallion now a member of the Green Bay Packers

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - South Columbus High School graduate Pharoah McKever is a member of the Green Bay Packers.
The Packers claimed the tight end off waivers after he was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.
McKever signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018 after his final season at Florida International. He was later cut by the Steelers and picked up by Jacksonville but didn’t appear in any regular season games.
After graduating from South Columbus, McKever played three seasons for N.C. State before transferring to FIU.
