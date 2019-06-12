First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern wraps up, cooler and drier trend unfolds

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday evening to you! If you’re keeping track, Wilmington has officially received a dust-settling, garden-quenching, and drought-denting 1.12 inches of rain since last Thursday. Today marks day seven of this wet pattern, friends!
Wednesday night: Continued cloudy or mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated coastal thunderstorms. There is a low risk for severe storms through the evening. Also, watch out for heavy downpours which may result in poor drainage flooding.
Thursday: The Sounds of Summer concert in Wrightsville Beach Park should start without a weather delay! The odds for a shower or storm will be near 30%. High temperatures will mainly be in the middle 80s under partly cloudy skies.
Friday: If you plan on staying “hi” to the WECT team at the Blueberry Festival for Highway 6 we couldn’t give you a better day to do so! After a front moves through Thursday night, enjoy lower humidity, mostly sunny skies and temperatures mainly in the 80s.
Weekend: High pressure will be in the driver’s seat as Father’s Day approaches Sunday. Any plans outside will be a go! Enjoy mostly sunny skies both days and temperatures in the middle 80s Saturday then growing to near 90 for Father’s Day Sunday.
Catch details on that in your seven-day forecast right here.
