First Alert Forecast: soggy to sunny

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! If you're keeping track, Wilmington has officially received a dust-settling, garden-quenching, and drought-denting 1.12 inches of rain since last Thursday. Today marks day seven of this wet pattern, friends! And your First Alert Forecast for Wednesday features another 0.5 to 1, locally 2 to 3, inches of rain for the Cape Fear Region...
Skies: cloudy or mostly cloudy.
Character of rain: numerous showers, isolated thunderstorms.
Winds: northeast, mainly 10 to 20 mph.
Temperatures: 70s for most or all day-parts.
After Wednesday, a drier and warmer high pressure cell still looks likely to build over the Carolinas. Catch details on that in your seven-day forecast right here. Or, anytime, on your terms, you can tap into a ten-day forecast tailored to your specific ZIP Code on your free WECT Weather App. Thank you for your continued trust and have a great day!
