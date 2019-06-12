Driver accused of hitting car, wall at Wilmington parking deck

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department have charged a Winnabow man with a hit-and-run at a city parking deck earlier this month.
Police responded to the North Second Street parking deck on June 5 after a ticket booth operator reported that a man, identified as 40-year-old Aaron Ray Shepard, entered the deck, struck a parked car and then hit a wall while searching for a parking spot.
The booth operator said Shepard took off when she approached him. Before he left, she was able to take note of the van’s registration.
Shepard is charged with hit and run leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, driving with a revoked license, and driving without insurance.
If you have any information on Shepard’s whereabouts, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
