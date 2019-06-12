Carolina goalie coach Mike Bales resigns

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Hurricanes say goaltending coach Mike Bales has resigned.
General manager Don Waddell announced the move Wednesday.
The 47-year-old Bales spent two years with the Hurricanes. This season, the goaltending tandem of Petr Mrazek and Curtis McElhinney helped the Hurricanes reach the playoffs for the first time in a decade and advance to the Eastern Conference final.
Carolina tied for seventh in the league during the regular season, allowing an average of 2.69 goals.
