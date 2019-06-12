Carolina goalie coach Mike Bales resigns

Carolina goalie coach Mike Bales resigns
Carolina Hurricanes goalie Curtis McElhinney is congratulated by Justin Faulk (27), Haydn Fleury (4) and Dougie Hamilton (19) following the Hurricanes' 5-2 win over the New York Islanders in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) (Source: Gerry Broome)
June 12, 2019 at 4:26 PM EDT - Updated June 12 at 4:26 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Hurricanes say goaltending coach Mike Bales has resigned.

General manager Don Waddell announced the move Wednesday.

The 47-year-old Bales spent two years with the Hurricanes. This season, the goaltending tandem of Petr Mrazek and Curtis McElhinney helped the Hurricanes reach the playoffs for the first time in a decade and advance to the Eastern Conference final.

Carolina tied for seventh in the league during the regular season, allowing an average of 2.69 goals.

