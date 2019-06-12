Bladen County man charged for forging $33k check

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man from Bladen County was arrested earlier this month after he forged and deposited a $33,000 check.
The NC Department of Insurance confirms William Lewis Carter III of Clarkton was charged with forgery and obtaining property by false pretense.
According to the arrest warrant, Carter forged the name of a Conserv Equipment Leasing official on a $33,000 check from Conserv Capital and deposited it in a bank account in the fall of 2018.
Carter’s bond was set at $25,000, pending a July 31 date in Bladen County court.
“Insurance fraud affects our economy. Not only does it damage insurance companies, it cheats businesses and consumers too,” Commissioner Causey said in the press release announcing the arrest. "This kind of white-collar crime is unacceptable. That’s why I’ve doubled the number of Special Agents to investigate insurance fraud. Cracking down on fraud will put more money in the pockets of businesses and consumers.”
To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840.
