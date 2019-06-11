Troopers identify 3-year-old child struck, killed by vehicle at Wilmington mobile home park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with the N.C. State Highway Patrol have identified a 3-year-old girl who was hit and killed at a Wilmington mobile home park Monday evening.
Trooper Elson said the incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. at the Royal Palms mobile home park in the 5000 block of Carolina Beach Road.
Sulmy Arely Lopez, 19, was driving a 2014 Honda passenger car when she reportedly hit the child, Jessie Rubi Gomez Lopez, who walked out from behind a parked vehicle at the mobile home park.
The toddler was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center but she did not survive.
Both the driver and the child live at the mobile home park, according to troopers.
The Highway Patrol said no charges have been filed and the collision remains under investigation.
