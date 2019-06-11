Woman accused of stabbing roommate during fight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington woman is accused of stabbing her roommate Monday night.
According to Jennifer Dandron with the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of Grace Street at approximately 10:30 p.m. in reference to a fight between three roommates.
Police say that Ashley Deshauna Lenora Scott allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the roommates.
The victim is a 56-year-old man, according to Dandron. The extent of his injuries is not available at this time.
Scott, 27, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She was booked under a $10,000 bond.
