Wilmington woman celebrates 104 years of life, adventure

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Senior Resource Center hosted a unique birthday celebration Tuesday.
Annie Daniel turns 104 years old on Wednesday, but friends and family came to the center to celebrate her big day a day early.
Daniel was a teacher for 40 years, teaching fourth through seventh grade at Alderman Elementary for most of her career, which began in 1964.
“I believe that the younger generation needs to have a good education, to behave and also, travel when you can,” Daniel said.
Daniel traveled the world with her friends, especially best friend, roommate for decades and twin sister, Appie Daniel, who died in April.
Annie keeps her sister’s memory alive through telling stories of their lives together. The home the twins owned was featured in the Azalea Festival Garden Tour.
Daniel said her tips for a long life are: Don’t eat sweets, exercise and get a good education.
For her birthday this year, Daniel asked for one thing — a four-door Chevrolet.
