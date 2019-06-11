Wilmington Sharks host Jaws-N-Paws night at the park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The dog days of summer came early at Buck Hardee Field on Monday for the Wilmington Sharks’ first of two Jaws & Paws day at the park.
Dozens of fans brought their canine friends along to enjoy a night at the ballpark.
For Sharks fan Jordan Bearss, it's a social event.
"Just trying to be responsible dog owners,” said Bearss. “Anything we can do to be involved in the community and have a little fun is a huge relief for us." "It’s such a great event to be able to come here with our dogs,” added Rick DeCrescente. “Having them be with the public here and see some great baseball."
The Sharks lost to the Fayetteville SwampDogs, 3-1.
