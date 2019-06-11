Burgaw man wanted in alleged hit-and-run surrenders to Wilmington police

By WECT Staff | June 11, 2019 at 9:12 AM EDT - Updated June 11 at 3:04 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Burgaw man accused in a hit-and-run crash that caused around $8,000 worth of damage has surrendered to Wilmington police.

According to a post on the Wilmington Police Department’s Facebook page, a white Toyota Camry rear-ended the victim’s vehicle in the 300 block of North Kerr Avenue. The crash caused minor injuries.

Car debris left at the scene led investigators to 45-year-old Brian Alton Potter, according to the post.

Potter surrendered to police Tuesday afternoon and is charged with hit-and-run causing property damage, driving without a license and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

He was booked in the New Hanover County Jail under a $10,000 bond.

