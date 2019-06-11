Section of Chestnut St. reopens after lengthy closure

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Chestnut Street has reopened after a lengthy closure due to work on an apartment building.
Chestnut Street now is open between Front and Second streets.
That section of road had been closed since Sept. 5, 2018, so crews could make exterior repairs to the north face of Cape Fear Apartments at 121 Chestnut Street.
Before that, Second Street was closed for about 10 months while repairs were made to the east-facing facade.
