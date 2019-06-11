Public meeting about Navassa Superfund site scheduled for June 25

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A public meeting about the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp Navassa Superfund site is scheduled for June 25 at the Navassa Community Center from 6-8 p.m.
The meeting, hosted by the US Environmental Protection Agency, NC Department of Environmental Quality and Multistate Environmental Response Trust, will feature numerous topics, including the EPA's Record of Decision (ROD) activities and marketing of the site for sale and reuse.
From 1936-74, the 245-acre site was used for creosote-based wood treating, which left the soil, sediments and groundwater contaminated by creosote-related chemicals.
The ROD, which is available to the public, details the remediation method chosen for a site and reasons for the selection. It explains activities that occurred prior to selection of a remediation method and describes how remediation will protect human health and the environment.
In 2011, the Multistate Trust acquired the site and is working with DEQ and the EPA on the site investigation, remediation and redevelopment planning.
For more information, visit the EPA website here or the Multistate Trust website here.
