Missing 85-year-old Latta woman found near Lumber River in N.C.

The Columbus County sheriff expressed his gratitude to the following agencies that assisted in the search for Rogers: Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, NC Division of State Parks, Columbus County Emergency Management, Chadbourn Rescue, Evergreen Fire Department, Dillion County Sheriff’s Office (SC), and Latta Police Department (SC). Utilizing mutual aid quickly saturated the area with searchers, maximizing the search and rescue efforts. Because of each of you, Mrs. Rogers is safe and will go home.