Man charged with attempted murder in Elizabethtown shooting

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - An Elizabethtown man is charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that injured a man last week.
According to a news release from the Elizabethtown Police Department, Rodriquez D. McNeil was shot multiple times near the intersection of Della and Quail streets on Friday, June 7.
Investigators with the police department and the State Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as 49-year-old Mack Vernon Bracey who was arrested by Chadbourn police on June 8.
Bracey is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. He was also charged with several drug-related offenses by Chadbourn police.
He’s currently in the Columbus County Jail under a $1.65 million bond.
The case is still under further investigation and the Elizabethtown Police Department is asking anyone with any information to call 910-862-3125 and speak to Sgt. Thompson.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.