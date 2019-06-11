Hornets’ Michael Kidd-Gilchrist undergoes surgery on groin

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist underwent a surgical procedure to address a chronic groin strain.
The team called the surgery Tuesday a success. The No. 2 pick in the 2012 NBA draft out of Kentucky is expected to make a full recovery and be available for the start of the team’s training camp in September.\
Kidd-Gilchrist was relegated to a backup role last season with the Hornets. He appeared in 64 games with starts, and averaged 6.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.