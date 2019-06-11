History comes alive this weekend at Fort Fisher

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Learn about the history of Fort Fisher at a weekend event.
The event falls on Father’s Day weekend.
Fort Fisher State Historic Site hosts a Confederate Navy and Marine Corp living history program June 15-16, 2019. Saturday’s event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event on Sunday is noon to 4 p.m.
The event features costumed interpreters, small arms demonstrations, special tours, and periodic firings of the site’s 12-pound bronze Napoleon cannon.
Saturday’s activities also include a Toy Soldier Workshop. Families are invited to paint toy soldiers while learning about military uniforms, colors and equipment.
Families can take the artwork home.
The event is free and open to the public thanks to the support of the Friends of Fort Fisher and its sustaining members, the town of Carolina Beach, and the town of Kure Beach.
