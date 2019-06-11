Gov. Greg Abbott signs ‘lemonade stand law’ so kids’ drink stands can’t be shut down

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Governor Greg Abbott has been busy signing laws in recent days, but one he signed Monday will likely be the favorite among Texas children.
It’s a lemonade stand law; Abbott called it a “common sense law” that had to be passed so that police would not shut down children’s lemonade stands. The bill was introduced by Fort Worth Republican State Rep. Matt Krause. It proposed that the sale of lemonade and other non-alcoholic beverages on private property and in public parks would be allowed. It would also prevent homeowner associations from drafting rules that would prevent neighborhood lemonade stands. It was sent to the governor, who signed it with a bit of humor, ending his video with, “cheers.”
According to KERANEWS.org, Krause told a committee in May that the legislation was spurred in part by an East Texas case in which a lemonade stand was shut down.
That happened in Overton in 2015. Zoey and Andria Green set up a lemonade stand to raise money to go to Splash Kingdom for a day with their dad. However, a code enforcement officer said they had to have a permit to sell lemonade, and shut them down.
Their mom, Sandi Evans, said at the time that she was criticized by some citizens in Overton for “bringing hatred to the community" by calling out law enforcement for shutting the girls’ stand down. But, she added, “If we can make change for all the children in Texas to have a legal lemonade stand, then I will take this brutal beating from this community.”
Now that Governor Abbott has signed the law, kids like Andria and Zoey can sell lemonade without worry.
