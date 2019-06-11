First Alert Forecast: widespread showers and storms Wednesday, trending drier into the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Early in this forecast period, a sluggish low pressure system will continue to focus moisture and force shower development. A warmer and drier high pressure system remains likely to build by the end of the week and into Father’s Day weekend. As you catch your seven-day planning forecast here or a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App, please consider these points...
- Stormy short term: a stalled front in conjunction with an area of low pressure will spike the odds for drenching showers and isolated storms to 70% Wednesday. The pattern begins to break Thursday with odds near 30%.
- Temperature swings: Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 80s Wednesday, trend near normal in the middle 80s Thursday and Friday, then climb above normal into the upper 80s and lower 90s by the weekend.
