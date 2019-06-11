First Alert Forecast: rain chances up and down through Father’s Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Early in this forecast period, a sluggish low pressure system will continue to focus moisture and force shower development. A warmer and drier high pressure system remains likely to build by the end of the week and into Father's Day weekend. As you catch your seven-day planning forecast here or a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App, please consider these points...