First Alert Forecast: rain chances up and down through Father’s Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Early in this forecast period, a sluggish low pressure system will continue to focus moisture and force shower development. A warmer and drier high pressure system remains likely to build by the end of the week and into Father's Day weekend. As you catch your seven-day planning forecast here or a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App, please consider these points...
Big swings in rain chances: 50% Tuesday, 70% Wednesday, a lower 10 to 30% baseline for the rest of the period - including Father’s Day Sunday.
More dents in the drought: Most places will get half an inch to an inch of additional rain by Wednesday - but locally higher amounts are possible.
Temperatures take a brief hit: Highs will ping the deep 80s to near 90 for most days, thanks to higher rain odds, Tuesday and Wednesday look cooler.
