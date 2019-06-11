Downtown Business Alliance discuss proposed changes to the City of Wilmington noise ordinance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Downtown Business Alliance held its monthly meeting Monday. DBA board members asked members of the Alliance their opinions of the proposed changes to the City of Wilmington noise ordinance.
Under the new proposal, businesses and private homeowners would need a permit for any outdoor entertainment.
Bars and restaurants would also need a permit if the sound inside could "spill out" into the street or surrounding area, and the new "quiet hours" would be 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
"We have been clearly informed that it's not up for a vote,” said DBA board member Terry Epsy. “It could go up for a vote the first week of July, but right now it's just a proposal. So, we have a window of opportunity and it's about getting everyone's opinion."
Hell’s Kitchen owner Eric Laut is opposed to the changes.
“People know that Wilmington is an entertainment town, so I think it’s a real negative for the business district,” said Laut.
DBA board members plan to meet with city leaders to discuss the changes.
