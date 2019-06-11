COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs donations to help students ‘breakout’ of traditional class

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mandy Humphrey is on a mission. She wants to help her middle schoolers breakout of the traditional lesson plans. Through Donors Choose, she’s hoping to get enough donations to purchase Breakout Boxes.
“Breakout boxes are like an escape room where kids have to gather in groups to solve problems--to get codes--to get new clues which ultimately help a teacher assess their current knowledge of the content of the classroom whatever we’ve been learning. It’s a great way to get rid of the tests and the kids really enjoy it, too."
Break out boxes contain locks and puzzles that have to be solved before a students can move to the next level. The kits can be used with any lesson plan.
Humphrey says it’s a great way to exercise students’ brains.
When students are engaged and having fun their brains forge more pathways and connections that help them retain the information they are learning.
Humphrey had an original goal of $422. She only needs $270 now to fully fund her project.
If you would like to donate to Ms. Humphrey’s project, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.