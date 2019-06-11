Columbus County Board of Education hires district’s next superintendent

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Education on Monday unanimously voted to hire Dr. Deanne Meadows as the school system’s next superintendent, a district spokesperson has confirmed.
Meadows replaces Alan Faulk, who retired last year after more than 30 years with the school system. Jonathan Williams served as interim superintendent after Faulk retired.
Meadows previously served as Brunswick County Schools assistant superintendent.
Her official start date is July 1, according to a district spokesperson.
