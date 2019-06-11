Brick work continues on Fourth Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews contracted by the City of Wilmington currently are performing brick work at the intersection of Fourth and Grace streets.
Restoration work is already completed on Fourth Street between Red Cross and Grace streets.
Once the intersection is finished, work will continue another block south to Chestnut Street.
“The process involves stripping off asphalt to reveal the original bricks, followed by leveling/replacing/repairing of the original brick streetbed where bricks may have been removed or damaged over the years," a release from the city states. "These repairs are part of the city’s ongoing efforts to preserve our brick streets in the downtown area.”
