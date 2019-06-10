Kure Beach holds public meeting for proposed 2019-20 budget

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Kure Beach held a public hearing Monday to go over the proposed 2019-20 budget.
Plans call for adding a full-time police officer and a building inspector to the payroll and to make room in the budget for the new hires, the town is proposing a one cent per $100 property tax increase, which would raise the current rate of 33 cents to 34 cents.
Kure Beach leaders discussed raising water and sewer rate tiers by 10 percent and lowering the minimum water and sewer from 2,500 gallons to 2,000.
“To reduce the water supply is a no no as far as I’m concerned," Kure Beach resident Frank Walsh said. "And to reduce it and increase the taxes on it, that’s unheard of. Why would they do that? If they could increase the water supply and give the tax a break, at least half of that that would be popular.”
A merit increase of 1.5 percent to reward employees who perform above expectation was also discussed.
