Highway 6: Blueberry recipes sent in by viewers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tonia Russ with Backwoods Blueberries Farm shared a family recipe.
Quick and Easy Blueberry Ice Cream
Ingredients
2 teaspoons of sugar
2 cups of frozen blueberries
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1 - 1 1/2 cups milk
Put frozen blueberries in a bowl. Sprinkle nutmeg, cinnamon and sugar over the frozen berries and mix good. Pour berries into a serving bowl . Pour milk over berries until the berries are cover. You’re milk should freeze up around you’re berries making blueberry Ice cream
Amanda Ezzell with Ezzell’s catering shared a recipe
Lemon Blueberry Basil Tart with honey whip cream
Crust Ingredients:
1 stick butter
4 oz cream cheese
4 T. powder sugar
1 ½ c. + 1t. self-rising flour
½ t salt
Directions:
1. Cream together butter and cream cheese.
2. Add sugar, SR flour and salt
3. Once batter has come together, remove from bowl, form into a ball and press into a greased tart pan with removable bottom. Make sure to press crust up to the top edges of the pan
4. Dust crust with flour, lightly spray the crust side of a piece of parchment and place on top of the crust. Fill with dried beans for blind baking the crust.
5. Bake on 315* convection for 15 mins or 340* standard temp for 20-25 minutes or until crust is lightly browned.
6. Be very careful when removing the beans from the top of the crust – it is best to gather the four corners of the parchment paper and lift all the beans off at once. They are HOT and will hold their temperature for a while. Allow the beans to cool before place back into storage container.
7. Leave crust in the tart pan and allow to cool completely while mixing the lemon custard.
Lemon Custard Ingredients:
2/3 self-rising flour
1 ½ cup sugar
3 cups milk (1 can evaporated milk + 2 cups water)
4 egg yolks
½ stick butter
3 large or 4 small lemons – zest and juice from both
Directions:
1. Add Flour and sugar to a heavyweight saucepan and stir until thoroughly mixed
2. Whisk milk and egg yolks into flour and sugar mixture.
3. Cook, stirring constantly, on medium/low heat until mixture thickens. Approximately 6-8 minutes
4. Remove from heat and add juice, zest and butter to custard stirring until completely incorporated.
5. Cover the top of the custard with plastic film (making sure the film touches the custard to prevent a crust from forming) and place the custard into the refrigerator to cool before adding blueberries.
Honey Whipped Cream Ingredients:
2 cups whipping cream
4 T local honey
Directions:
1. Place whipping cream into the bowl of a mixer with the whip attachment. Turn on mixer to low, gradually increasing the speed to medium high, whipping the cream to soft peaks.
2. Once the whipping cream has reached soft peaks stage add in the honey and whip until hard peaks are formed.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.