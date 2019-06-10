First Alert Forecast: more locally heavy showers remains, cooler days ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday evening to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! In this period, a sluggish and soggy low pressure system will eventually yield to a drier and clearer high. The transition point appears to be Thursday as daily rain and storm chances will be in the inflated 40 to 60% range through Wednesday versus the more suppressed 0 to 20% realm from Friday into Father’s Day weekend. Between now and then, though, be alert for scattered torrential rain-producing, lightning-rich, and locally gusty storms.
Temperatures will take a slide in the days ahead as a front slides to our south. Highs will drop into the upper 70s and low 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday with some lows in the 60s. Expect highs to rise into the mid 80s as we end the work week with upper 80s to near 90 degree readings for the Father’s Day weekend.
