First Alert Forecast: more locally heavy showers remains, cooler days ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday evening to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! In this period, a sluggish and soggy low pressure system will eventually yield to a drier and clearer high. The transition point appears to be Thursday as daily rain and storm chances will be in the inflated 40 to 60% range through Wednesday versus the more suppressed 0 to 20% realm from Friday into Father’s Day weekend. Between now and then, though, be alert for scattered torrential rain-producing, lightning-rich, and locally gusty storms.