First Act: ‘The Cake’ tackles controversial issue that’s making headlines

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A writer from NBC’s This Is Us tackles a controversial issue in a new play that’s coming to Thalian Hall.
Inspired by stories from the headlines, Bekah Brunstetter wrote The Cake about Christian baker who is asked to make a cake for a gay wedding and is faced with a choice between faith and family.
The show premieres Thurs., June 13 at Thalian Hall’s Ruth and Bucky Stein Theater. For showtimes and tickets, click here or go to www.panachetheatre.com.
Holli Saperstein and Grace Carlyle Berry co-direct this production. It stars Jane McNeill (The Walking Dead) as Della, a North Carolina baker and devout Christian, who is asked to bake a cake for her best friend’s daughter. Then, she discovers her intended is another bride, leaving Della struggling to reconcile her deeply held belief in “traditional marriage” and the love she has for the young woman.
The cast also includes experienced Wilmington stage performers Hannah Elizabeth Smith, Lily Nicole and Braxton Williams.
The show is recommended for mature audiences.
