CFPUA: Water restrictions continue for all customers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Despite the rainfall over the weekend, all CFPUA customers remain under a Stage 1 Water Conservation Advisory, the utility announced Monday.
“Recent rains, somewhat cooler weather, and efforts by customers to follow the advisory’s irrigation restrictions continue to result in diminished demands on CFPUA’s drinking water systems,” a CFPUA release states. “As of Monday, June 10, however, data from the National Weather Service indicated the Wilmington area this year has received less than two-thirds of the rain it normally sees between January 1 and June 9.”
The Stage 1 restrictions were put in place to help ensure water is available for all customers and for essential services such as fire protection, according to CFPUA officials.
A Stage 1 Advisory includes a number of restrictions on irrigation.
The irrigation schedule is based on house numbers. Even house numbers may irrigate on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. Odd numbered houses may irrigate on on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.
On permitted days, installed sprinkler systems may be operated from midnight to 6 a.m. and hose-end sprinklers from 6-10 a.m.
On days when irrigation is permitted for your address, installed sprinkler systems may be operated from midnight to 6 a.m. and hose-end sprinklers from 6-10 a.m.
Residential customers washing vehicles should use a trigger nozzle that automatically shuts off when not in use.
Customers may use a hand-held hose at any time, but the hose must have a trigger nozzle that automatically shuts off when not in use.
If you’d like to apply for a permit to allow for irrigation of new landscape, the form can be found here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.