Casting call: Hulu series ‘Reprisal’ seeks paid extras

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new streaming series set to film in Wilmington later this week is searching for paid extras.
TW Cast and Recruit said they are looking for men and women of all ethnicities and ages to be extras for Hulu’s upcoming series Reprisal.
Extras will be paid $64 per eight hours of work, and time and a half for every hour that exceeds the eighth.
According to film permits released by the city of Wilmington, crews will shoot interior scenes at Jimbo’s Restaurant on South College Road on June 14 and at a home on Wayne Drive on June 17-19.
Hulu announced in February that it had green-lit a full season of Reprisal. The series is expected to premiere on the streaming service later this year.
A description of Reprisal released by Hulu says the show is a “hyper-kinetic revenge tale following a relentless femme fatale (Abigail Spencer) who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gear heads.”
According to TVLine, Spencer (Timeless) plays Katherine Harlow, a woman who was left for dead but survives and takes on the new persona of Doris Dearie. After years of relative peace and quiet, Doris’ niece is taken by the same gang that tried to kill her, which prompts Doris to go on a revenge-filled rescue mission.
The cast also includes Mena Massoud (Disney’s Aladdin, Jack Ryan), Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld), David Dastmalchian (MacGyver, Twin Peaks) and Rhys Wakefield (True Detective, The Purge).
